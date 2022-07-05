SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Up 10.4%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) shares rose 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.86. Approximately 17,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,160,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

SOUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97.

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

About SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

