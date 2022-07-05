South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Short Interest Update

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 93,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of South Plains Financial to $27.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.62. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $29.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $53.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

About South Plains Financial (Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.