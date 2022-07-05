SparkPoint (SRK) Hits One Day Volume of $467,998.00

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded 9% higher against the dollar. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $467,998.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,444,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,668,799,090 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

