SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,299 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,639,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after buying an additional 38,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 11,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,400,724. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37.

