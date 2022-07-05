SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.08

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.08 and last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 1310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,330,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,528,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,672,000 after buying an additional 407,830 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

