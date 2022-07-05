SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Intergy Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 4.3% of Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Intergy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $305.79 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.21.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

