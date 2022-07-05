SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,590,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,011 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 5.1% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 3.20% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $397,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

