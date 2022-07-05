SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,875 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,675,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,802,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.37. 53,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,135. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.85. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

