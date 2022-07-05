SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 2.3% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $418.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $440.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.27. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

