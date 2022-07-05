Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Short Interest Update

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the May 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 601,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CXM traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. 104,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,030. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.33. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 21.64% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,580.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,183,959 shares of company stock worth $17,175,719 over the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $777,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 100,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $13,552,000. Finally, Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CXM. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.