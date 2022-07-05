Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $146.50 million-$148.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.34 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.07.

Sprinklr stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $15,499,993.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F acquired 9,448,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,183,959 shares of company stock valued at $17,175,719. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sprinklr by 388.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 36,118 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sprinklr by 117.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 235.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 58,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

