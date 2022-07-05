Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Greenridge Global

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Greenridge Global from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Greenridge Global’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 303.23% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ STAF traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,814. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

