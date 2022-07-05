State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.73.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of STT stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.