Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,230 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.34% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAN. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 107,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,988,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,367,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 300,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SWAN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. 947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,574. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.53.

