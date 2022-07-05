Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,431 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.39. 92,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,040,600. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

