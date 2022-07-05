Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 91,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 83,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SHE traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.65. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average is $88.44. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

