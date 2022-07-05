Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $41.42. 69,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,190,406. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 219.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

