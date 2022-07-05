Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $14.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $533.88. 2,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,374. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $539.90 and a 200 day moving average of $568.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $497.83 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

