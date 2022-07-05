Stellar (XLM) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC on major exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and $146.63 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00144705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.93 or 0.01034242 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00093633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00016606 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,698 coins and its circulating supply is 25,057,412,243 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

