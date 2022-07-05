Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Has $11.43 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for about 1.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 250,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

Shares of CL opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

