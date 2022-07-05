Stifel Nicolaus Trims Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Target Price to $223.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $254.00 to $223.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EFX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $254.31.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $186.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.30. Equifax has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,947,000 after acquiring an additional 155,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,720,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,828,000 after buying an additional 252,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,804,000 after buying an additional 77,697 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equifax by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $782,513,000 after buying an additional 188,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

