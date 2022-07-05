Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for July 5th (AAU, ACY, AGPIF, AMPE, APTS, ATRS, EIHDF, EPAY, FSTR, GRMHF)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, July 5th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of. Scotiabank issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Greentown Management (OTCMKTS:GRMHF). They issued a buy rating and a 8.12 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST). They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating on the stock.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES). They issued an outperform rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP). JMP Securities issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sernova (TSE:SVA). They issued a buy rating and a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

