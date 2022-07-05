Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for July 5th (AAU, ACY, AGPIF, AMPE, APTS, ATRS, EIHDF, EPAY, FSTR, GRMHF)

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, July 5th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF). Scotiabank issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Greentown Management (OTCMKTS:GRMHF). They issued a buy rating and a 8.12 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST). They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating on the stock.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES). They issued an outperform rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating on the stock.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP). JMP Securities issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Sernova (TSE:SVA). They issued a buy rating and a C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

