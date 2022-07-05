StockNews.com Lowers Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Acuity Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.71.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $157.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.74. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

