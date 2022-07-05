StockNews.com Lowers Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.40.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $460.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1,764.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 22.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Resource Partners (Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

