StockNews.com Lowers Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.50.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $178.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $173.72 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

