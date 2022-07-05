Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.29.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of SUM opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.33. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $392.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.