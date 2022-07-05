Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) PT Lowered to $185.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $202.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $206.25.

NYSE:SUI opened at $161.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.88 and its 200 day moving average is $178.75. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $148.64 and a 12 month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Sun Communities by 658.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

