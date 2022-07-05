Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research firms have commented on SGRY. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of SGRY opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.72. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -59.02, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 25,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $1,597,354.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,953. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

