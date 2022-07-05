Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Reaches Market Cap of $3.24 Million

Swapcoinz (SPAZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swapcoinz has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $107,645.00 worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swapcoinz has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00138627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.54 or 0.00864866 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00090711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00015822 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swapcoinz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

