Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of SNV opened at $36.88 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 28.22%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $518,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $655,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.