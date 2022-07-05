Tarbox Family Office Inc. Buys 557 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.5% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.83. 37,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,138. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $137.50 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

