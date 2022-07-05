Tarbox Family Office Inc. Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde stock traded down $15.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.29. 55,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,663. The company has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.31%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

