Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $510,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,369 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.89. The company had a trading volume of 206,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,544,090. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $147.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

