Tarbox Family Office Inc. Reduces Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.97 on Tuesday, hitting $364.51. 22,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,256,661. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $170.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

