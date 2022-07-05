Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 153 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.86. 62,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,987. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.02 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $133.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

