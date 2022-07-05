Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 166 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 446 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 8,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,738,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.52.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

