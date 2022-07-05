Tavistock Investments Plc (TAVI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 7th

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Tavistock Investments’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TAVI stock opened at GBX 9.34 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of £52.15 million and a P/E ratio of 1.62. Tavistock Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 10 ($0.12).

In related news, insider Brian Raven purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,257.93).

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers and financial advice firms; independent financial advice, financial planning, tax saving, and investment management services to higher net worth private clients; and corporate advisory services to businesses.

