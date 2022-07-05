TD Securities Lowers Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $43.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.63% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.
Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.63. 32,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,431. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,115 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.
About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
