TD Securities Lowers Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $43.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.63. 32,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,431. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.88.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,115 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 31,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

