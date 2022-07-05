TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.15-$11.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.49. The company issued revenue guidance of -. TD SYNNEX also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.90 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SNX. Citigroup lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.57.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $92.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.37. TD SYNNEX has a one year low of $88.61 and a one year high of $130.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 160.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $86,859.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,914.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $117,073.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,312 shares of company stock worth $2,731,952 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

