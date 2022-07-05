TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) PT Lowered to €14.00

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.00 ($16.67) to €14.00 ($14.58) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TeamViewer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

TeamViewer stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,790. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

