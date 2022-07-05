Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Short Interest Update

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 777,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 325,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

NYSE TDY opened at $379.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $393.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $344.66 and a 12 month high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 22,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 28,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $174,390,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

