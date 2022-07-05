TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Gap Down to $25.59

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.59, but opened at $24.03. TELUS International (Cda) shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.