TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Gap Down to $25.59

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.59, but opened at $24.03. TELUS International (Cda) shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.11.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 735.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.4% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (NYSE:TIXT)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
