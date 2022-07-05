TEMCO (TEMCO) One Day Volume Tops $28,341.00

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TEMCO has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $28,341.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00142835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.55 or 0.01033261 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00090013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016328 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO launched on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

