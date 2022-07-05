Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

TX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ternium from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 33.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ternium by 3.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ternium by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ternium by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Ternium by 10.4% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TX opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. Ternium has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 34.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ternium will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

