Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) Market Capitalization Hits $24.85 Million

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market cap of $24.85 million and $3.29 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for $0.0324 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,531.56 or 0.99937015 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 767,287,930 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

