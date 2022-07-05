Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,587,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,000 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 2.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.17% of Texas Instruments worth $291,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 36,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 4,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.09. 67,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,734,987. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $147.02 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

