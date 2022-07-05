Tfo Tdc LLC Acquires Shares of 660 Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Franchise Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRG traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.39. 2,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,720. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

In related news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,864,610 shares in the company, valued at $332,422,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

