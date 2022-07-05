Tfo Tdc LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Tfo Tdc LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.71. 725,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,435,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average is $71.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $61.12 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

