Tfo Tdc LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Tfo Tdc LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,562,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,784,000. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 783,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,073,000 after purchasing an additional 124,863 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 352,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,615,000 after purchasing an additional 112,177 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,243,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.21. 38,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,804. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $108.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.