Tfo Tdc LLC Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Affirm by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Affirm by 484.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.06.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 1,091,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,847,847.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013 in the last ninety days. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AFRM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 95,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,498,074. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 3.16.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $354.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

